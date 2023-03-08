Chadema women leaders ask President Samia to ensure reforms

By EMMANUEL ONYANGO More by this Author

Women leaders from Tanzania’s opposition party Chadema have asked President Samia Suluhu Hassan to ensure a new constitution is enacted as the country prepares for the 2025 general election.

The party’s women council, known as Bawacha (Baraza la Wanawake Chadema), made the call Wednesday at Kuringe Hall in Moshi where the head of state was the chief guest at the International Women’s Day celebrations.

“Chadema is fighting hard to regain democratic rule by having a new constitution alongside an independent electoral commission that will allow free and fair elections in the country.” Bawacha Chairperson Sharifa Suleiman said.

She recalled the brutality meted out on the opposition during the country’s last elections, which tarnished Tanzania’s image globally.

The women leaders appealed to the government to stem the spiral of food prices, noting that most families are now having one meal per day due to financial constraints and high cost of food.

They also want the Samia government to reduce taxes and control inflation, reduce the cost of healthcare and raise wages for workers.