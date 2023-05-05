King and Commonwealth: UK's Sunak speaks on Kenyan roots

By AGGREY MUTAMBO More by this Author

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says the enduring connections within the Commonwealth of Nations is part of the reasons that enabled him to ascend to power, despite roots from Kenya and India.

And ahead of the coronation of King Charles III this weekend, Mr Sunak told The EastAfrican that the occasion depicts the role the United Kingdom and the royalty have played in bringing together a diverse community of nations under the Commonwealth, something that influenced his journey in life.

“This weekend, as we come together to celebrate the coronation of His Majesty the King, I will be reflecting on the impact the modern-day Commonwealth has had on my life,” Sunak said in comments to The EastAfrican on Thursday.

“I trace my own family heritage through India, Kenya and Tanzania, and I know the experience gained by my grandfather Ramdas in Nairobi is something that shaped his life and my family for generations.”

From Kenya to UK

Sunak was born in the UK 43 years ago. But his parents, Yashvir and Usha Sunak, were born in today’s East Africa during the days of British colonial rule, in Kenya and Tanzania respectively, before later migrating the UK. His grandfather was born in today’s Pakistan. His grandmother was originally from today’s India. They moved to Kenya before it gained independence, before moving to the UK.

Despite independence, these countries are still connected via trade, the English language and association under the Commonwealth of Nations, a grouping of 56 countries including the UK, its former colonies; and Rwanda, Mozambique and Togo.

Known as the Club, the Commonwealth is ceremonially headed by the King and includes countries as diverse as Canada, India and Nigeria.

“I know my story is not unique though, and our deep people-to-people links are the foundations of the modern-day friendship between the UK and Kenya,” Sunak said.

“I look forward to continuing our close work as part of that friendship as we deliver more prosperous, secure and sustainable societies together.”

King Charles III, formerly known as The Prince of Wales, became king last year when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on September 8.

Charles III crowning

This Saturday, he will be crowned in a ceremony involving thousands of guests, including Presidents and heads of governments from the Commonwealth of Nations and other UK’s allies. Kenya’s President William Ruto and other African leaders are expected to attend the ceremony at the coronation ceremony at the Westminster Abbey in London. It will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Portal Welby. The Queen Consort (formerly the Duchess of Cornwall) will also be crowned.

This will be the first time the coronation is conducted since the UK ended its colonial policy. But the King himself has argued for modern relations including cooperating to address today’s global problems.

A statement from the Buckingham Palace said the King had already helped establish more than 20 charities over 40 years, including The Prince's Trust, The Prince's Foundation and The Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund (PWCF) while he served as the Prince of Wales.

It said he has publicly supported a wide variety of causes relating to the environment, rural communities, the built environment, the arts, healthcare and education.

“The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.

“Their Majesties the King and the Queen Consort hope the coronation Weekend will provide an opportunity to spend time and celebrate with friends, families and communities across the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Their Majesties are looking forward to marking the occasion with the public throughout 2023,” the Palace said.