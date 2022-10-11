Bobi Wine claims he was arrested in Dubai, grilled for hours

By DAILY MONITOR More by this Author

Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has claimed that he had been detained in Dubai on Friday night and grilled for hours.

“Landed in Dubai at 8:30pm. It’s now 5am. I’ve been held & interrogated for 8hrs. They asked me about NUP, its leaders, their phone numbers, my family members & their contacts! I have all necessary travel docs. They’ve confiscated my passport & my phone. Am literary under arrest,” the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader tweeted early Saturday.

An hour later, he added, “In Dubai to perform at a charity concert to assist some of the Ugandan immigrant workers. Been held at the airport for almost 10 hours, being interrogated mostly about NUP! My phone and passport have now been returned. Hopefully things go as planned. Will give an update.”

He was scheduled to perform at a concert.

Mr Kyagulanyi is the second Ugandan Opposition politician to be held in another country in less than two weeks—the first one having been Mr Chapa Karuhanga, a founding member of one of the country’s opposition party the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), who was on September 29 detained in an immigration facility in Dar es Salam, Tanzania, over unclear cases.