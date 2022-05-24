Besigye arrested again after he eludes police and takes to the streets

By DAILY MONITOR More by this Author

Opposition politician and political activist Kizza Besigye on Tuesday eluded security operatives stationed at his home in Kasangati, Wakiso District and made his way to downtown Kampala before he was intercepted at Arua Park.

This is the fourth time this year that Dr Besigye is being arrested over his renewed protests over the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities.

On Monday, he was prevented from leaving him home area while on May 12, police were successful in preventing him from reaching the city centre where he planned to address supporters.

The former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president on Tuesday arrived in city centre and was greeted by cheering, with the growing crowd almost bringing business to a standstill.

He arrived in the city centre with megaphones mounted on his car, calling on people to “wake up and protest the skyrocketing commodity prices” and what he described as the “stupid succession birthday.”

“We need to fight this war and make sure that the crisis of high prices is dealt with,” Dr Besigye said.

He mission was, however, cut short when police surrounded his car and pulled him out.

The four-time presidential contender was then taken to the Central Police Station in Kampala.