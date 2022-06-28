African Union sends polls observers to Kenya

By Onyango K’onyango More by this Author

The African Union (AU) has deployed observers to monitor the August 9 General Election in Kenya.

“Following an invitation from the Government of the Republic of Kenya to the African Union to observe the forthcoming General Election scheduled for August 9, 2022, the African Union Commission is deploying an international election expert mission to Kenya comprising eight teams’ experts,” said a statement dated June 27.

The teams are supposed to assess Kenya's election preparations, political dynamics and fairness of the electoral campaigns.

“The core team will follow up on the electoral preparations, assess the political dynamics and genuine competitiveness and fairness of the electoral campaign, and maintain regular contact with national and international stakeholders before, during and after the elections,” the AU said.

The AU will also send another team of observers a few weeks to the polls, and later another lot of short-term observers a week before election day.

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa and the East African Community earlier in May sent a joint high-level pre-election assessment mission to ensure violence-free, fair and credible elections that will strengthen Kenya’s democratic process.