AU expresses ‘deep concern’ over violence in Kenya during protests

By AGGREY MUTAMBO More by this Author

The African Union is calling for calm and restraint in Kenya following deadly protests by the opposition groups that saw deaths and rival gangs loot and destroy property.

AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat expressed “deep concern” at violence that led to deaths and what he called interruption of certain economic activities in Nairobi and other cities in the country where supporters of opposition Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition led by their leader Raila Odinga were protesting.

“The Chairperson urges all stakeholders to exercise calm and engage in dialogue to address any differences that may exist in the supreme interest of national unity and reconciliation,” Faki said.

Mr Odinga’s supporters poured into the streets for the second week, protesting against the high cost of living and what they say is inherent opaqueness of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, which Mr Odinga accuses of rigging him out of last year’s presidential poll in favour of eventual winner William Ruto. Dr Ruto’s victory was, however, confirmed by the Supreme Court in September after describing Odinga’s evidence as “hot air”.

AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat who has called for dialogue in Kenya following violence during protests called opposition leader Raila Odinga. PHOTO | ISSOUF SANOGO | AFP

Total support

Advertisement

The AU boss called for dialogue but also expressed total support for the Kenyan government. The AU observers had endorsed the election outcome last year.

“In this regard, the Chairperson wishes to recall the successful conduct of General Elections in August 2022 in Kenya and the subsequent unanimous confirmation of the election outcome by the Supreme Court.”

The protests turned deadly after two people were shot dead in Kisumu while goons attacked the property of Mr Odinga and his ally, former president Uhuru Kenyatta. Kenyatta’s farm was torched as goons looted his livestock and cut down trees.