Another headache for Samia’s quest for re-election as auditor flags $430m loss

A new government audit in Tanzania has exposed a whopping Tsh1.14 trillion ($430.2 million) unexplained expenditure from a year ago, adding to the problems President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s administration is grappling with ahead of the general election later this year.

The Controller and Auditor General (CAG) report for 2023/2024, published on Thursday shows that the amount, obtained through fuel levies to prop up the Tsh44.4 trillion ($18.4 billion) budget of that year, was unaccounted for by the Treasury.

While the figure may represent less than three percent of the total budget, it is still the biggest gap between government income and expenditure reported by the CAG since 2017, when Tsh1.5 trillion ($566 million at today’s exchange rates) was reported missing during the John Magufuli presidency.

According to CAG Charles Kichere, the fuel levy remittances from the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) to the Treasury were supposed to be passed on to several government agencies to facilitate their operations, but about half of the amount did not reach the final destination.

“My audit revealed that TRA collected Tsh2.59 trillion ($977.36 million) on behalf of the Road Fund Board, Rural Energy Agency, National Water Fund and the Railway Fund and transferred the amount to the Ministry of Finance,” Mr Kichere said. “However, the ministry only remitted Tsh1.44 trillion ($543.44 million) to the respective Special Funds, leaving an unremitted balance of Tsh1.14 trillion ($430.19 million), representing 44 percent of the total amount collected.”

“The under-remittance of fuel tolls and levies is unconstitutional and hindered the Funds’ ability to finance water, roads, railway, and rural electrification projects, delaying infrastructure development and reducing operational efficiency. I recommend that the government ensure the prompt and complete remittance of the fuel levy to Special Funds to facilitate the financing of these projects.”

He also quoted Article 135(2) of the Tanzania constitution, which specifies that “funds designated for specific purposes must not be paid into the Consolidated Fund.”

The CAG gives hope of the SGR turnaround, noting that is likely to trigger a turn-around in Tanzania Railways Corporation's fortunes in the current fiscal year (2024/2025). TRC's losses occurred in the year before SGR started operating (June 2024).

The latest disclosure of loss of funds in the report tabled before parliament in Dodoma this week comes at a particularly tricky time for the current regime as it campaigns to win over voters against the backdrop of allegations that it is using repressive tactics to stifle dissenting voices. Allegations of possible corruption would further blot the administration’s record.

Tanzania held its municipal elections in November 2024, preceding the polls for the presidency and parliamentary seats, which are scheduled for October or November this year.

The 2024 election was marred by opposition complaints of manipulation by the ruling CCM, whose candidates took 99 percent of the grassroots leadership positions at stake.

And the government is currently battling rising concerns about the chances of a credible general election this year, following its decision to indict prominent opposition leader Tundu Lissu on a non-bailable treason charge a week ago, thus incarcerating him indefinitely.

The charge emanates from Lissu’s crusade to push through reforms to the electoral system that would prevent a repeat of the civic poll controversy. His party Chadema, which is widely regarded as the biggest threat to CCM’s hold onto power, has also been disqualified from the upcoming election for failing to sign the code of ethics.

This year’s audit conjures up memories of March 2018, when then CAG Prof Mussa Assad flagged a record Tsh1.5 trillion ($566 million) discrepancy between total government revenues of Tsh25.3 trillion ($9.54 billion) and expenditure disbursements of Tsh23.8 trillion ($8.98 billion) in the 2016/2017 financial year.

President Magufuli subsequently removed Prof Assad from his position in November 2019, denying him a second term in office, which he was entitled to under the constitution, and replaced him with the current CAG Mr Kichere.

The Magufuli administration never explained what happened to that money either, despite the protracted public outcry that followed the report.

Meanwhile, the 2023/2024 audit presented this week also flagged several key public firms that have registered rising losses despite government efforts to stem the tide in recent years. They included national carrier Air Tanzania, which recorded a 62 percent spike in its loss figures from the previous year - Tsh56.64 billion ($22.19 million) to Tsh91.8 billion ($34.4 million) - and the Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC), whose deficit went up more than twice, from Tsh102 billion ($38.23 million) to Tsh224 billion ($83.95 million).

Both transport firms are among beneficiaries of regular government subsidies, with ATCL receiving Tsh100 billion ($37.48 million) and TRC Tsh29 billion ($10.86 million) in 2023/2024. But they still require close state supervision if they are to eventually break even, according to Mr Kichere.

The Tanzania Telecommunications Corporation posted a Tsh27.7 billion ($10.38 million) loss compared with Tsh19.23 billion ($7.2 million) in 2021/2022, and Tsh894 million ($335,000) in 2022/2023, while the Tanzania Posts Corporation took a Tsh23.3 billion ($8.73 million) hit, compared with just Tsh1.34 billion ($502,000) the previous year.

But there was good news from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF). The Fund, which topped the list of loss-making state entities in 2022/2023 with a Tsh156.77 billion ($60.7 million) hole, recovered to report a surplus of Tsh75.51 billion ($28.49 million) in 2023/2024.

According to Mr Kichere, while NHIF’s new figures indicated a “notable improvement in financial performance and measures taken to enhance the Fund’s sustainability”, longer-term financial stability could be achieved by “enhancing NHIF’s outreach programmes to improve awareness and enrollment, particularly within the private sector.”

The rising deficit does not augur well for a country going into national elections. With a higher revenue target to finance the polls, the government in February pushed a $363.7 million budget increase to prop up the 2024/2025 spending plan, taking it above $19 billion, on the back of extra injections from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and African Development Bank (AfDB).

The original budget for the financial year ending in June was Tsh49.35 trillion ($18.98 billion), which was initially pegged on government estimates that it would be funded by at least 67.4 percent from domestic sources.

The fresh budget support from the IMF and AfDB is expected at the end of the year, in the midst of plans by the government to present a significantly higher budget of Tsh55.06 trillion ($21.2 billion) for the 2025/2026 financial year.

Tabling his proposals for parliamentary approval on February 14, Finance Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba did not explain the reasons for approaching the two lenders for additional funds.

There was also no disclosure of any conditions attached to the latest support, which may eventually impact Tanzania’s external debt stock – which had climbed to $25.5 billion by the end of last year.

The Bank of Tanzania’s monetary policy mid-year review published on February 14 placed a “satisfactory” tag on government budgetary performance in mainland Tanzania during the first half of the 2024/2025 fiscal year, with domestic revenue collection on target and expenditure at just 92.1 per cent of the initial estimates.

While Tanzania’s tentative budget framework for 2025/2026 that Dr Nchemba unveiled in November 2024 represented an 11.6 per cent increase from the current year, it also incorporated an even higher domestic financing ratio of above 70 per cent.

Internal revenue projections were raised from Tsh34.6 trillion ($12.79 billion) in 2024/2025 to Tsh38.9 trillion ($14.4 billion) and TRA was given an annual collection target of Tsh29.41 trillion ($11.31 billion).

Dr Nchemba said the aim was to get domestic revenues to fund progressively higher proportions of Tanzania’s annual budgets based on a medium-term strategy to improve domestic revenues collection and “reduce reliance on loans and aid to prop up the budget”.