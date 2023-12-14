66-seater bus crashes in Kenya, several receiving treatment

By NATION AFRICA More by this Author

Several passengers are receiving treatment at Fort Ternan Sub-County Hospital in Kericho County, Kenya after a bus they were travelling in crashed at Tunnel trading centre on the Londiani-Muhoroni road.

Kericho Traffic Police Commander Paul Kipkeu confirmed the 3:00 am crash and said it involved a Busia-bound bus belonging to Promise Company. No fatalities were reported.

"The bus belonging to Promise Company was involved in an accident when the driver swerved and veered off the road while trying to avoid hitting another motor vehicle," Mr Kipkeu said.

"The bus was ferrying passengers from Nairobi to Busia when the accident occurred. The motor vehicle in front of the bus stopped suddenly leading to the accident as the bus driver swerved and veered to the left side of the road to avoid hitting it and landed in a ditch," he added.

Kenya Red Cross said 40 people are receiving treatment at Fort Ternan Hospital and four were transferred to Kericho County Referral Hospital for specialised treatment.

The passengers suffered serious and minor injuries, including fractures.

The accident comes a few months after a road crash at the Londiani Junction killed 51 people and left at least 32 in need of care.

In the accident, a truck rammed into several other vehicles and market vendors at Londiani Junction.

In February 2023, popular TikToker Kevin Oselu aka Baba Mona, his daughter and two others died in a gruesome road accident at Tunnel trading centre along the Londiani-Muhoroni road.

In October 2023, Bondo United players were involved in another accident on the Londiani-Muhoroni road on their way to Naivasha.

On December 2, a 14-seater matatu rammed into a trailer, killing five people and injuring more than ten.