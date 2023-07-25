At least 25 troops killed, many injured in Somalia suicide bombing

By ABDULKADIR KHALIF More by this Author

More than 25 soldiers are feared dead and scores wounded, following an explosion triggered by a suicide bomber inside a military camp in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Monday.

The injured were rushed to nearby medical facilities.

The explosion that was heard in many parts of the city occurred inside Jaalle Siyaad camp in Hodon district on the western side of the city.

Initial reports indicate that a person putting on a jacket packed with explosive materials detonated the bomb as the soldiers were in a queue as part of their daily routine.

The affected unit belongs to the October 14 Regiment of the Somali National Army (SNA) based in Marka town, 110 km south of Mogadishu.

The affected soldiers had been in Mogadishu for refresher courses ahead of a military operation the Somali government is planning to wage against the extremist group Al Shabaab.

Abdurahim Munye, the Commander of the Regiment, told local media that they suspect some people in the camp worked with the bomber to launch the attack.

Al Shabaab quickly claimed responsibility of the bombing.

The Somali government is yet to issue a statement on the Monday bombing.

Recently, the Somalia Ministry of Information reported that it killed “nearly 100 Al-Shabaab terrorists in Central Somalia.”

The SNA added that with the support of US Army, they conducted airstrikes in Galgadud and Middle Shabelle regions.