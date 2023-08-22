2 people killed in suspected Kenya Al Shabaab attack

By NATION AFRICA More by this Author

A lorry driver and his co-driver were killed on Tuesday morning following an ambush by suspected Al Shabaab militants near Lango La Simba area on the Lamu-Witu-Garsen Road.

Lamu West Deputy County Commissioner Gabriel Kioni said the vehicle was waylaid by the heavily armed militants between 6.30am and 7am.

After stopping them, the attackers slit their throats killing them on the spot.

Kioni said the terrorists had earlier torched eight houses and a church at Salama village in Lamu West at night.

The militants, believed to be between 30 and 60, raided the villages between 8.30 pm and 11pm on Monday night and stole household items including television sets, solar panels, lamps, maize flour and goats.

They then moved about 60 kilometres to Pandanguo where they attempted to force their way into the Pandanguo General Service Unit (GSU) camp but were repulsed by officers.

“I can confirm that two people, a driver and the co-driver of a lorry, have been killed at Lango La Simba this morning…Their bodies have been taken to the Mpeketoni Sub-County Hospital. Investigations are on,” said Mr Kioni.

Local administrators, who talked to Nation.Africa on condition of anonymity, said no casualties were reported at Salama village as most of the residents are living in an IDP camp.