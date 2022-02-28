14 missing after Tanzanian plane crashes off coast of Comoros

By THE CITIZEN More by this Author

Fourteen people are still missing following the Saturday crash of a Tanzanian plane.

The light aircraft registered in Tanzania and owned by a firm based in Zanzibar crashed into the sea off the coast of Comoros.

Captain Mohammed Mazrui, whose firm, Fly Zanzibar Limited, owned the aircraft, told The Citizen that the plane was leased to a Comorian carrier, and was flying from the capital Moroni to Fomboni city when the accident occurred.

The aircraft had 12 passengers and two crew on board, with the Comoros government saying the passengers were Comorian and the two pilots were Tanzanian.

Reports said rescuers in the Comoros were looking for survivors, but their work was being hampered by unfavourable weather.