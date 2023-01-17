Advertisement

11 soldiers killed in attack on Somali army camp claimed by Shabaab

Tuesday January 17 2023
Demonstrators attend a rally against Al-Shabaab

Demonstrators attend a rally against Al-Shabaab jihadist group in Mogadishu on January 12, 2023. Eleven soldiers including a senior commander were on January 17, 2022 killed in an attack on an army camp north of Mogadishu claimed by Al-Shabaab. PHOTO | HASSAN ALI ELMI | AFP

Advertisement
AFP_PIC
By AFP

Nairobi

Eleven soldiers including a senior commander were Tuesday killed in an attack on an army camp north of Mogadishu claimed by Al-Shabaab, a militia commander in the area told AFP.

"Eleven members of the army, including a senior military commander, died in the attack, and dozens of the terrorists were killed," Mohamed Osman, a local clan militia commander allied with the government, said by phone of the attack in Hawadley.

He said the Islamists detonated a car packed with explosives outside the camp 60 kilometres north of Mogadishu before armed men stormed the compound.

Ahmed Mohamud, a military commander with the Somali National Army (SNA) in the nearby town of Balcad, said more than 10 people had died in the attack but added the toll was provisional.

"The terrorists have been repelled and the Somali army are in full control of the area,” he said.

Related

Advertisement

Al-Shabaab, a militant group allied with Al-Qaeda that controls swathes of countryside in Somalia, claimed responsibility for the attack via its communication channels.

The attack comes a day after the army captured the strategic coastal town of Haradhere that had been under Al-Shabaab control for more than a decade.

Advertisement