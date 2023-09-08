Multi-themed Kenyan film debuts in Uganda

By BAMUTURAKI MUSINGUZI More by this Author

Kenyan film, Where The River Divides, (2023), tells the story of the son of a clan leader who returns to his village following his baptism, and must choose whether to inherit his father’s legacy, or fulfil his newfound purpose and risk his life.

The film was screened in Uganda during the Transform Leaders’ Gathering 2023 convened by Worship Harvest Church in Kampala, on September 1 and 2.

Based on a true story from 1979 Kenya, the film premiered at the Unesco World Heritage Site in Thimlich Ohinga, Migori County, on August 11, 2023, and at Anga Cinemas, Diamond Plaza 2 in Parklands in Nairobi on August 15.

This gripping tale, set against the backdrop of the awe-inspiring Thimlich Ohinga, is a compelling narrative that delves deep into themes of truth, faith, fear, family, sacrifices, betrayal, culture and responsibilities.

Read: Heart-wrenching genocide film premiers in Rwanda

Set in a tight-knit village, Where The River Divides follows the journey of a young man, the son of a respected clan leader, who returns to the village after baptism and finds himself at a crossroads - torn between two divergent paths. On one hand, he stands to inherit his father’s esteemed legacy - a role laden with expectations, traditions and responsibilities. On the other, he is faced with the allure of a newfound purpose that beckons him towards an uncertain destiny - one that demands great courage and could put his life at risk.

Advertisement

Originally filmed in Dholuo, the film has also been dubbed in both Kiswahili and English, ensuring that its narrative can be appreciated by a diverse global audience. This decision aligns with the film’s overarching message of unity and shared human experiences, transcending linguistic boundaries.