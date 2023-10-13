Maralal derby: Where camels toe the line

By GEOFFREY ONDIEKI More by this Author

The annual Maralal International Camel Derby in Samburu County, which returned this year after a three-year hiatus, lived up to its billing, featuring more performances and attracting larger numbers than last year's.

Aimed at showcasing Samburu’s unique history, and cultural, ethnic and religious diversity, it was a rich display of cultural dances, fashion, music, architecture and the diverse arts of the communities in Samburu.

The October 5-8 festival, now in its 31st edition under the theme "Promotion of sports tourism, conservation and enhanced peaceful cultural cohesion,” also featured performers from neighbouring Marsabit, Baringo and Turkana counties.

Participants from the US, the UK, Saudi Arabia, Poland, Canada, Australia and Germany were also there.

The integration of cultures was visible with they highlight being the popular camel derby.

There were traditional weddings locally called Nkiiema, which added a splash of colour to the event.

The camel derby is the crowning event, and in the run-up to the race, the animals are checked for fitness by county veterinary officers. Only healthy camels are allowed to participate in the races.

The camels given a clean bill of health are kitted with the right gear for the riders.

At this year's event, the starting point was Yare Camel Club.

The derby has grown to include a 10km race for amateurs and 21km for professionals, with bikes racing over a treacherous course.

A cycling race is held concurrently with the derby, attracting children, amateurs and professionals.

As the race went on, the rest of the attendants enjoyed a family fun day, with the children enjoying swings, riding horses, roller coasters and train rides.

On the sidelines were cultural dancers from Samburu and Turkana, entertaining the crowd as they waited for the winners to arrive.

Samburu County Chief Officer for Tourism Philip Leitore expressed optimism the event will boost not just the tourism of the county but also the livelihoods of the locals.

The Camel Derby has been a consistent crowd-puller and a source of revenue for the Samburu County government, besides marking the region as a tourist destination.

Samburu boasts tourist sites such as Samburu National Reserve, Sera Rhino Sanctuary, Reteti Elephant Sanctuary, Malaso View Point, and Lions Cave.

Women from Samburu, Narok, Baringo, Turkana, Marsabit and Kajiado counties thronged the Yare Camel Club to sell various cultural items and curios, boosting their incomes.