Azawi on NY billboards

By BAMUTURAKI MUSINGUZI More by this Author

Singer-songwriter Priscilla Zawedde, also known as Azawi, is on cloud nine as her face beams down from billboards in New York’s Times Square and the streets of Los Angeles. They will be on display until October 2022, courtesy of her debut album African Music, which was selected for the YouTube music mentorship and training programme.

The billboards are to create awareness for the #YouTubeBlackVoices Artist Class of 2022, featuring 31 other musicians from around the world including Barkaa from Australia, Omah Lay and CKay from Nigeria, and Elaine from South Africa.

In an interview with the The EastAfrican on e-mail, Azawi said: “That’s a dream I have never woken up from. I’m immensely grateful to YouTube.”

Azawi describes her style as a cocktail of African melodies.

“My work is a fusion of African rhythms and sounds, heavily influenced by traditional music. I have a passion for writing songs and a desire to say something through my craft. I see the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund projecting my work and brand to a bigger audience and platform, which means more exposure and opportunities for my career,” she said.

African Music was released in 2021 under the Swangz Avenue label, and has received positive press reviews and airplay in Uganda. It features 16 songs.

The title track African Music gives the album its name. Other songs include Craving You Heavy, Bamututte, My Year, Face Me featuring A Pass, Tubatiisa, Party Mood, Slow Dancing and Ache for You, done in the South African amapiano genre. Slow Dancing had received over 3.9 million views on YouTube by February 15, 2022.

Queen of Vibes

Azawi, also known as the Queen of Vibes, sings in Luganda and English.

YouTube’s #YouTubeBlack Voices programme supports up-and-coming Black creators and artists on its platform. It is a part of the larger #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund, a global, multi-year commitment to uplift and grow Black creators and artists on the platform, as well as to produce and acquire new YouTube Original programmes, focusing on racial justice and the Black experience. The Artist Class of 2022 will receive dedicated partner support, seed funding for the development of their channels, and participate in training and networking programmes on production, fan engagement and well-being.

Last year, Azawi signed an influencer’s deal with Guinness, making her the face of the company’s Black Shines Brightest campaign, and part of a team of creators from music, fashion, art and other sectors picked to lead the campaign across African markets.

Her first album Lo Fit was released in February 2020 with five tracks — Repeat It, Crazy Lover, Lo Fit, Quinamino, and Mbinyumirwa. The hits Repeat It and Quinamino had received more than 2.6 million and one million views on YouTube respectively by February 16, 2022.

Collaboration

In 2020, Azawi collaborated with Bebe Cool, Vinka, A Pass, John Blaq, Fik Fameica, Fresh Kid, Paper Daddy, Fresh Daddy, and Akira on the Covid-19 awareness song Corona Distance, which was published by Swangz Avenue.

She says Covid-19 restrictions amplified her audience online. “I am blessed to say Covid-19 got me closer to my fans. They gave me music time and I created more.”

Azawi was born and lives in Kampala. She is a 2020 graduate of Makerere University, with a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce. She began her creative career in 2005 as a dancer for Kika Dance Troupe, and in 2009 she joined Crane Performers. She was signed by the Swangz Avenue label in November 2019, prior to which she wrote songs for Eddy Kenzo, Vinka, Lydia Jazmine and Nina Roz.