Lockdown turned new mother into a YouTuber

By MOSES K. GAHIGI

The helplessness and anxiety Peace Mwiza went through while expecting her first child drove her to start YouTube channel to inform and advise millennial mothers as they navigate pregnancy and motherhood.

Although Mwiza benefited from her mother’s support and guidance throughout her pregnancy, it didn’t save her from being overwhelmed by her inadequacy during pregnancy and while caring for her newborn.

She found herself with no reference points, and some of the knowledge her mother passed on to her was outdated. .

So she did the millennial thing: She googled it.

She struggled to find relevant information more especially after the baby was born. For instance, she couldn’t find information for her context as an African working pregnant woman who graduated into a working mother.

It was the middle of the pandemic, life had slowed down due to Covid-19 lockdowns, so she created a YouTube channel to advises new mothers on what to expect when expecting.

In one of the videos, she shares maternity hospital bag essentials a mother-to-be needs to pack before going to the hospital. In another, she gives tips about morning routines of working mothers, where she takes viewers through the process of pumping breast milk, cleaning and sterilising the baby’s feeding bottles.

She also touches on finances, how to deal with nannies, self-care for mothers, how to avoid postpartum depression and mental health, and how to create a work-life balance. She also invites professionals who give insights.

Her followers say the channel not only spoke to their pains, but also empowered them to gain control of their lives.

“The feedback and messages I receive every day, those that I have had a privilege to meet and those I may probably never meet makes me happy," she says.

A generation of mothers who were largely housewives and had no need to pump and freeze breast milk for instance.

Lifestyles and non-observance of certain traditions has changed norms and beliefs. For instance even food for pregnant and lactating mothers has changed.

Baby formula is used to supplement breast milk.

As societies evolve and lifestyles change, the more millennial mothers feel isolated, and turn to the Internet for answers.

Mwiza found herself lost in that transition, so she sought knowledge and tips online. However, much of what she got was not suitable for her context, so she created a YouTube channel that fits into the context of a Rwandan millennial mother.

“I was driven to start the YouTube channel as platform I hope to use to help fellow young, first-time mums through my experience, and a safe space where all mothers willing to share their insights and experiences in this journey, help to prepare others in ways I didn’t find going into it.

“I struggled to get relatable information whether about how we do it in Rwanda or about how it’s done in this day and age, so I wanted to bridge the gap” said Mwiza.