Shelter Afrique picks IFC housing finance boss as new CEO

By ADONIJAH NDEGE More by this Author

The board of Shelter Afrique has appointed Thierno-Habib Hann as the new chief executive to succeed Mr Andrew Chimphondah who quit suddenly in February.

Mr Hann currently serves as the Asia-Pacific Lead for housing finance at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), based in Bangkok, where he leads the strategy development and implementation.

Read: Shelter Afrique starts search for new CEO

He previously held a similar position, in charge of Africa and the Middle East, based in Nairobi.

"Mr Hann has extensive international experience in housing finance, capital markets and structured finance, set-up and management of investment funds with banking and multilateral institutions, spanning over 20 years,” Shelter Afrique chairman Mr Ephraim Bichetero said.

“He brings with him a wealth of leadership experience in development and investment, sharp insight in the real estate landscape and a strong track record of delivery.”

Advertisement

A native of Guinea (Conakry), Habib holds an MBA in Finance and Investments from the Zicklin School of Business, Bernard Baruch, New York City, a master’s degree in Accounting and Finance and a bachelor’s degree in Management and Applied Economics (GEA), from Paris IX Dauphine University.

Also read: Shelter Afrique owners inject $2.5m capital in six months

He began his career at the consulting firm Arthur Andersen, LLC as a Senior Consultant in Financial Services and Capital Markets in New York City.

He has also worked at JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs as Manager and Vice President respectively and led investment teams issuing mortgage-backed securities (RMBS/CMO) and credit derivatives (CDS).

Shelter Afrique, owned by 44 African countries and three development institutions — African Development Bank, African Reinsurance Corporation and the African Solidarity Fund -- has had three CEOs in less than eight years.

In May, the former boss Andrew Chimphondah sued the organisation claiming that he was removed from office without being granted a hearing.

Mr Chimphondah says in a petition filed before the Employment and Labour Relations Court that he was voted out in a decision made in February, without getting an opportunity to respond to accusations levelled against him.

The Zimbabwean was employed by Shelter Afrique in July 2018 for a contract of five years.