Kenya hotels record low numbers during Easter celebrations

Kenya’s Coast has always registered higher tourist numbers during Easter holidays, but this year, things will be different as Easter comes when Muslims are marking holy month of Ramadhan and abstaining from partying to pray.

The numbers of potential revellers have also been affected by the school calendar, with the break starting after Easter.

Kenya Association of Hotel Keepers and Caterers (KAHC), Kenya Coast Tourist Association (KCTA) and the Kenya Association of Travel Agents (Kata) have rescheduled their events until mid-April.

KAHC executive director Sam Ikwaye said: “Hotels have low numbers as schools are closing same time as the celebrations, thus families are unable to travel to the Coast for holiday. We planned activities for April 17-20 across Coastal cities, and we hope it will attract numbers.”

Mr Ikwaye said they partnered with Uganda, Kenya’s main tourist market, for fun activities, featuring Ugandan comedian Kansiime Anne.

“With less hassle in traveling , Kenyans and Ugandans are crossing borders to make merry and this has increased our numbers,” he said.

Ugandan consul-general in Mombasa Paul Mukumbya said the event will not only assist in increasing income to those in hospitality industry but will also showcase different cultures in the region.

“We have joined hands to bring the event which will run from Diani, Mombasa to Malindi from April 17 to 20 . The event will leverage culture and golf to promote tourism, trade and investment between Uganda and the Kenya Coast,” Mr Mukumbya said.

He said the festival will exhibit the unique Ugandan products, including cuisine such as matoke, luwombo, groundnut paste, Waragi and cultural performances by Ndere Troupe.

‘We’ll feature Anne Kansiime, who is very popular in Kenya, apart from showcasing Ugandan niche tourism products such as the mountain gorillas, chimpanzees, water rafting on River Nile, Murchison Falls, religious and cultural tourism,” the diplomat said.

According to records by Kenya’s Ministry of Tourism, more than 350,000 Kenyans visited Uganda and 150,000 Ugandans visited Kenya in 2022.

The use of only national identification cards to cross borders has significantly increased number of Ugandans visiting Kenya, and vice versa.

This week, dozens of Uganda attended the WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha. Kenya’s high Commissioner to Uganda Maj-Gen (Rtd) George Owinow was at hand to flag off the fans in Uganda.

The 160 motorsports fans drawn from various rally groups among Uganda’s motorsports community were on Wednesday morning treated to a breakfast meet-and-greet in. The fans were able to catch up with the ‘shakedown’ at Loldia, a major highlight of the overall event.