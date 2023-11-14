IMF deal behind Kenya’s forest cover drive

By BUSINESS DAILY More by this Author

As a nationwide tree planting got underway on Monday, President William Ruto was holed up in a meeting at State House with an International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission led by Haimanot Teferra who was accompanied by its Resident Representative Selim Chakir.

Dr Ruto’s meeting with the IMF team on the same day Kenyans observed a ‘tree-planting holiday’ was however not by accident according to sources.

Insiders said the ‘tree-planting holiday’ was part of Kenya's strategy to register its commitment to a multi-billion-shilling deal with the IMF about three months ago on climate change mitigation and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

