Kenya fuel prices drop by biggest margin since October 2021

Fuel prices will, from midnight, drop by the biggest margin in over two years of up to Ksh5 per litre as consumers start enjoying reliefs from a drop in global prices of crude.

A litre of super petrol will from midnight retail at Ksh212.36 ($1.39) in Nairobi from Ksh217 ($1.42) while that of diesel will go for Ksh201.47 ($1.31) from Ksh203.47 ($1.33) in the new monthly cycle that ends on January 14, next year.

The last time pump prices dropped by an equivalent margin was in October 2021 when a litre of super petrol dropped from Ksh134.72 ($0.88) to Ksh129.72 ($0.85) for a litre of super petrol while that of diesel dropped from Ksh115.6 ($0.75) to Ksh110.6 ($0.72).

The drop mirrors the continued fall in prices of crude, offering Kenyans relief and is also expected to keep inflation, heading to the Christmas and New Year festivities.