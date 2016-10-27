Organ failure: Patients in East Africa waiting endlessly for donors

Science and Health

Doctors at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi perform a kidney transplant. While transplants are common across the globe, the shortage of organs remains a challenge. PHOTO | FILE

Sixteen-year-old Sumeiya Abdi has not been in school since 2013. She is among the patients hooked onto the 20 dialysis machines at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi — the country’s chief referral and teaching institution — to help them manage acute and chronic kidney disease.

Acute kidney injury, also called acute renal failure, is more commonly reversible than chronic kidney failure.

Sumeiya was diagnosed with end-stage chronic kidney condition after her cheeks and feet began to swell, her father Ahmed Abdi said.

“Tests showed that about 72 per cent of her renal volume had been depleted, meaning that her kidneys were non-functional,” said Mr Abdi.

To help her cope with the condition, she undergoes dialysis twice a week, at a cost of Ksh2,500 ($24.6) per session. A kidney transplant though, is what Sumeiya needs, but she is yet to find a donor. She is one of nearly 200 patients on KNH’s waiting list for kidney transplants.

None of her close relatives is a suitable donor. Her father, for example, failed the glucose test, a pointer to the likelihood of developing diabetes, while a sibling, Ahmedsiyat Abdi, did not have a national identification card — a key requirement for organ donation under the Human Tissue Act 2012.

“The doctor also said that at 18, the boy is considered medically young; they preferred a donor aged at least 22,” said Mr Ahmed.

Sumeiya Abdi at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, where she undergoes dialysis after her kidneys failed. By her side is her brother Ahmedsiyat Abdi. PHOTO | ROBERT NGUGI

Besides the challenge of finding a donor, Mr Abdi also does not have the Ksh500,000 ($4,932) needed to perform the surgery.

The prohibitive cost of medical care, the problem of finding a suitable donor, the lack of capacity among medical institutions and policy-related issues are some of the challenges that patients with organ failure face while seeking treatment.

According to John Ngigi who heads KNH’s renal unit, medics insist on donors being immediate family relatives because the likelihood of finding a match is higher.

“The further you move away from the bloodline, the less likely you are to find a donor; but some patients are unable to get organs from their relatives due to medical reasons such as a history of diabetes or non-matching blood groups,” said Dr Ngigi.

However, under special circumstances, an exception is made such as for married couples, as long as they prove that they are legally married or when tissues from close relatives do not match those of recipients.

Dr Ngigi said that before a person can donate an organ, rigorous background checks that sometimes run up to three months must be conducted.