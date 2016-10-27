Science and Health
Organ failure: Patients in East Africa waiting endlessly for donors
Posted Thursday, October 27 2016 at 14:14
In Summary
Sixteen-year-old Sumeiya Abdi has not been in school since 2013. She is among the patients hooked onto the 20 dialysis machines at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi — the country’s chief referral and teaching institution — to help them manage acute and chronic kidney disease.
Acute kidney injury, also called acute renal failure, is more commonly reversible than chronic kidney failure.
Sumeiya was diagnosed with end-stage chronic kidney condition after her cheeks and feet began to swell, her father Ahmed Abdi said.
“Tests showed that about 72 per cent of her renal volume had been depleted, meaning that her kidneys were non-functional,” said Mr Abdi.
To help her cope with the condition, she undergoes dialysis twice a week, at a cost of Ksh2,500 ($24.6) per session. A kidney transplant though, is what Sumeiya needs, but she is yet to find a donor. She is one of nearly 200 patients on KNH’s waiting list for kidney transplants.
None of her close relatives is a suitable donor. Her father, for example, failed the glucose test, a pointer to the likelihood of developing diabetes, while a sibling, Ahmedsiyat Abdi, did not have a national identification card — a key requirement for organ donation under the Human Tissue Act 2012.
“The doctor also said that at 18, the boy is considered medically young; they preferred a donor aged at least 22,” said Mr Ahmed.
Besides the challenge of finding a donor, Mr Abdi also does not have the Ksh500,000 ($4,932) needed to perform the surgery.
The prohibitive cost of medical care, the problem of finding a suitable donor, the lack of capacity among medical institutions and policy-related issues are some of the challenges that patients with organ failure face while seeking treatment.
According to John Ngigi who heads KNH’s renal unit, medics insist on donors being immediate family relatives because the likelihood of finding a match is higher.
“The further you move away from the bloodline, the less likely you are to find a donor; but some patients are unable to get organs from their relatives due to medical reasons such as a history of diabetes or non-matching blood groups,” said Dr Ngigi.
However, under special circumstances, an exception is made such as for married couples, as long as they prove that they are legally married or when tissues from close relatives do not match those of recipients.
Dr Ngigi said that before a person can donate an organ, rigorous background checks that sometimes run up to three months must be conducted.
“These ensure that the donor is giving the organ voluntarily without any expectations of favours from the recipient,” he said. “We need to ascertain that it is purely out of altruism.”