How GlaxoSmithKline is working to boost healthcare in East Africa

GlaxoSmithKline’s chief medical officer Murray Stewart. PHOTO | FILE

GlaxoSmithKline’s chief medical officer Murray Stewart spoke with Allan Olingo about the firm’s research and development strategy in the region

Does GSK have any medicine that is specifically for East Africa?

We have two. One is a new Chlorhexidine gel for the prevention of umbilical cord infections in newborn babies, which was developed in partnership with Save the Children for this region. The second is the malaria vaccine, which we have developed in conjunction with local research scientists and organisations in Kenya and Tanzania.

The regional market is price-sensitive when it comes to medicine. What is GSK’s strategy to ensure its products are affordable?

Having trained healthcare professionals who provide the right medicine achieves nothing if economic conditions mean that people cannot afford the medicines they need.

GSK uses tiered pricing, and a graduated approach to patents and intellectual property, to widen access to the world’s poorest countries. We cap the cost of patented medicines and vaccines in Least Developed Countries at a ceiling of 25 per cent of an average European price. We also have a tiered pricing model where countries pay for medicines based on their gross national income per capita.

Also, in Least Developed and Low Income countries, we will not file for patent protection; in Lower Middle Income countries, we will seek to grant licences to generic manufacturers to supply versions of GSK medicines.

We have also outlined our intent to commit future oncology products to patent pooling and make information about our patent portfolio freely available.

Are there any examples and what has been the impact?

Since 2012, we have supplied nearly 89 million doses of our Rotarix vaccine to 33 countries, in order to combat rotavirus gastroenteritis — a common cause of diarrhoea and childhood mortality.

When it comes to patents and IP, we have granted licences to generic companies in Kenya to develop critical medicine such as Aurobindo for Dolutegravir — a drug approved for the treatment of the HIV infection.

Generic drugs from countries like India have posed a problem for global firms like GSK, but their prices resonate with the African market. What’s your take on this?

We work with manufacturers of generic medicine to agree on licences that allow the production of generic versions of certain medicines such as those on the World Health Organisation’s list of essential medicines.