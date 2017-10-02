A Vietnamese immigrant shot dead 13 people at a civic centre in the New York state city of Binghamton in April 2009, before killing himself.

After a gunman killed more than 50 people at a Las Vegas concert Sunday, here are some of the deadliest mass shootings in the United States in the past 25 years.

Florida club

A heavily-armed gunman opened fire inside a gay nightclub in the city of Orlando on June 12, 2016 and killed 49 people.

The attacker was killed in a shootout with police; he pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, which later claimed responsibility.

Virginia Tech

A 23-year-old student of Korean origin went on a rampage at Virginia Tech University in the town of Blacksburg in April 2007.

He killed 27 students and five teachers before committing suicide.

Sandy Hook

A disturbed 20-year-old man killed his mother in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012 before blasting his way into Sandy Hook Elementary School and shooting dead 20 six- and seven-year old children and six adults.

He later committed suicide.

Texas restaurant

In October 1991 a man shot dead 22 people in a restaurant in the town of Killeen and then killed himself.

California office party

A newlywed radicalised Muslim couple stormed a Christmas office party at a social services centre in San Bernardino in December 2015 and gunned down 14 people, wounding 22 others.

They were shot dead by police.

Fort Hood Military Base

In November 2009 a US army psychiatrist opened fire at his military base in Killeen, killing 13 people and wounding 42, before being overpowered by police.

New York immigrant centre

A Vietnamese immigrant shot dead 13 people at a civic centre in the New York state city of Binghamton in April 2009, before killing himself.

Marines

A troubled former serviceman shot randomly at workers at the Washington Navy Yard headquarters in September 2013, killing 12 people before he was shot dead by officers.

Denver cinema

A young man wearing body armour stormed a cinema showing a late-night premiere of a Batman film in Aurora in July 2012.

He opened fire and released teargas killing twelve people and injuring 70 others.

He was sentenced to life in prison.

