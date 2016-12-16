Uganda to state stand on ICC as it seeks Ongwen’s jailing

News

Uganda will officially announce its position on the International Criminal Court in January.

However, its unwavering support to the court as demonstrated in the trial of former Lord Resistant Army commander Dominic Ongwen is portraying a country caught between a case it referred and its recent position as the leading critic.

Critics argue that Uganda is playing diplomacy — being the loudest voice rallying the continent’s discomfort with the court while reluctant or unable to extricate itself from a processes it helped trigger.

Burundi, South Africa and the Gambia have written to UN Secretary General and the UN Office of Legal Affairs with notification of their intent to withdraw from the Rome Statute. Kenya has equally made loud noise while Uganda remains unclear whether it will join those pulling out or not.

Under the Rome Statute, full withdrawal comes into effect one year after notification to the UN treaty office.

President Yoweri Museveni has dismissed the court as “useless,” and urged his colleagues on the continent to withdraw.

But when Mr Ongwen’s trial — referred by Uganda along-side other LRA commanders more than 10 years ago — started with victims especially in the north of the country following closely, the government remained mute until The EastAfrican reached out to Minister in charge of International Affairs Okello Oryem. Mr Ongwen faces 70 counts for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“Why should we care about what other countries think about us? We are an independent country. This is Uganda. Our position will be announced in January during African Union Heads of State Summit in Addis Ababa,” said Mr Oryem.

“Uganda’s current position is that as long as ICC improves their system, they have no problems, but it is also very strategic. They do not want to be at the forefront, but go along with the AU position,” says Dr Livingstone Sewanyana, executive director of Foundation for Human Rights Initiative.

In October 2013, AU distributed a draft resolution calling upon the UN Security Council and ICC to give sitting heads of state and senior government officials immunity.

The resolution was adopted to push for withdrawal of charges against Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto who have since been cleared by the court.

“No charges shall be commenced or continued before any international court or tribunal against any serving head of state or government or anybody acting or entitled to act in such capacity during his/her term of office,” reads the AU resolution.