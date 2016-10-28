US embassy in Nairobi to remain closed on Friday

News

FBI detectives at the scene where a man was killed on October 27, 2016 after attempting to attack a Kenyan police officer on duty at the US embassy in Nairobi. PHOTO | ANTHONY OMUYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The United States embassy in Nairobi, including its consular section, will remain closed on Friday following the shooting incident on Thursday.

According to a statement posted on the embassy's website, the consular will resume business on October 31.

However, emergency services for US citizens will be available, the embassy said.

A man was shot dead outside the embassy after he stabbed a Kenyan police officer with a knife.

A statement released by the US embassy confirmed the shooting incident adding that, “no embassy personnel were involved.”

The suspect was trying to forcibly gain entry when he was blocked by the Kenyan officer at the gate.