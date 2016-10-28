News
US embassy in Nairobi to remain closed on Friday
Posted Friday, October 28 2016 at 10:09
In Summary
- A man was shot dead yesterday outside the embassy after he stabbed a General Service Unit officer with a knife.
- The suspect, it is reported, was trying to forcibly gain entry into the embassy when he was blocked by the Kenyan officer at the gate.
- The embassy will be back to business on Monday October 31.
The United States embassy in Nairobi, including its consular section, will remain closed on Friday following the shooting incident on Thursday.
According to a statement posted on the embassy's website, the consular will resume business on October 31.
However, emergency services for US citizens will be available, the embassy said.
A man was shot dead outside the embassy after he stabbed a Kenyan police officer with a knife.
A statement released by the US embassy confirmed the shooting incident adding that, “no embassy personnel were involved.”
The suspect was trying to forcibly gain entry when he was blocked by the Kenyan officer at the gate.
The attacker stabbed the GSU officer on the head and right hand before the officer gunned him down.