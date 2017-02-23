Congress could block US military aircraft sale to Kenya

News

An Air Tractor AT- 802L aircraft. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya’s bid to buy $418 million attack aircraft from an American firm was on Wednesday facing an uncertain future after five US legislators asked Congress to stop the deal because it was “inflated”, saying the cost was doubled.

Congressman Ted Budd is leading four of his colleagues in a bid to block the sale of 12 attack aircraft and two trainer planes to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), which plans to use them in the war on the Al-Shabaab terrorist group in Somalia.

In a letter to Kenyan Ambassador to the US Robinson Githae, the lawmakers said they had a “reason to question the acquisition” as the $418 million cost should have been much less, by more than $200 million.

They added that L3 Technologies, the company contracted to deliver the aircraft, “has no experience converting agricultural aircraft into intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft with precision-strike capability”.

The kind of aircraft Kenya is interested in are Air Tractor AT-802L, originally built for agricultural use but remodelled into armed planes for military purposes.

Mr Budd is fighting to block the purchase as armouring the aircraft would be undertaken by another company, Iomax USA, which supplied United Arab Emirates military with the same aircraft.

Aircrafts donated

The UAE has since donated the Air Tractors to Jordan and replaced them with Archangels, also from Iomax. The UAE operated the Tractors until November 2015, when they were replaced by the first three of 24 Archangels.

The deal in contention, it is worth noting, includes armouring the planes, an arms package and a training programme for Kenyan military personnel.

But Mr Budd, in the letter to Mr Githae, insisted that he believed “Kenya would benefit by exploring its options in regard to this acquisition”.

The letter was also signed by Congressman Sanford Bishop, an African-American Democrat, and Republicans Walter Jones, Jeff Duncan and Mark Meadows.

They are urging their colleagues to block the proposed transaction and also calling on Congress to investigate the circumstances surrounding Kenya’s pending agreement with L3 Technologies.

“One aspect of this process that concerns us,” the US House members added, “is whether any misrepresentations about capabilities have been made.”