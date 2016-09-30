UN rights council sets up inquiry into Burundi violations

News

Burundian riot police arrest protestors on April 28, 2015. Burundi has been in turmoil since President Pierre Nkurunziza announced plans in April last year to run for a third term, which he went on to win. AFP PHOTO | SIMON MAINA

The United Nations Human Rights Council agreed on Friday to set up a commission of inquiry to investigate the perpetrators of violations including killings and torture in Burundi.

The commission will conduct its probe for a period of one year.

The moves come barely a week after UN independent investigators released a report accusing the government of being behind systematic human rights abuses.

In the report, the experts warned of crimes against humanity as well as a possibility of the country descending into civil war.

The UN rights council adopted the resolution submitted by the European Union by a vote of 19 countries in favour, seven against including Russia and China, with 21 abstaining.

The council is made up of 47 member states with Burundi being one of them.

Peter Sorensen, the EU head of delegation in Geneva said on Twitter that he was pleased that the European Union-led resolution on Burundi was adopted, adding that: “We call on Burundi to fully cooperate with the Human Rights Council and the new mechanism proposed by the resolution.”

After the vote, Burundi opposed the development saying the country has a national commission that is already probing the abuses to bring perpetrators to justice.