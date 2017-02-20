Is Trump’s plan to repeal conflict minerals rule a gift for Rwanda?

News

Miners in northeastern Congo. Some of the Great Lakes region’s minerals fund conflict. PHOTO | FILE

Rwanda is counting on US President Donald Trump coming good on his intention to suspend a law that bars companies from handling conflict minerals to save the country more than $4 million spent annually on compliance.

President Trump had throughout his campaign threatened to do away with the law, known as the Dodd Frank Act, which he argued restricted the growth of manufacturing in the US.

The Dodd Frank Act was signed into law by his predecessor Barack Obama in 2010. The legislation was intended to safeguard stability in mineral-rich conflict- prone countries like those in the Great Lakes region, by ensuring that natural resources were not used to fund conflicts.

Last week, a leaked memorandum from the White House showed that President Trump had drafted an executive order suspending the Dodd Frank Act for two years.

In the order, he requested his administration to find an alternative law that does not infringe on the US manufacturing sector while also curbing the conflict mineral trade in the Democratic Republic of Congo and its neighbours.

Critics say that a suspension of the law will increase the possibility of instability in countries like DR Congo.

For Rwanda, however, it would mark the lifting of an unwanted legislation that has led to a sharp increase in the cost of mining and worsened the plight of rural artisanal miners.

Boon for Rwanda?

Sources said the suspension would eliminate discrimination against minerals from Central and East Africa, a major consequence of the Dodd Frank Act.

“The law has forced Rwanda into spending more money on complying with the conflict mineral requirements than money paid in government taxes. Despite all these efforts and the costly investments in due diligence, we continue to suffer a negative international market bias against Rwandan minerals,” said a strategist working with the government on the implications of a suspension.

Minister for Natural Resources, Vincent Biruta, said the government would give its official position after the law is repealed.

Information on the ministry’s website indicates that Rwanda has been suffering high due diligence fees for complying with the Dodd Frank Act that are directly paid either by large-scale mining companies or by Rwandan mineral exporters — who in turn pass on the levies to small-scale and artisanal miners.

“In October 2015, Rwanda tungsten miners paid $12,000 for each container in due diligence costs in comparison with $8,330 paid for royalty tax. Between January and August 2015, $3.2 million was spent on due diligence — 4 per cent of the value of minerals produced,” the ministry states.