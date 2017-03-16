It’s a triple tragedy for Somalia’s sick and starving refugees

News

Liiban camp in Baidoa, Somalia where people displaced by hunger are living as they wait for relief supplies. PHOTO | PAMELLA SITTONI

It was a question that must have been playing out on the mind of most of the journalists in the room at Somalia’s Mogadishu airport, after the country’s newly elected President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addressed them on why the world must come to the country’s aid.

What was more urgent for the president? Trying to keep his people alive, or trying to keep the country together?

Mr Farmaajo, only 26 days in office, said he would first prioritise saving the lives of his people, who are threatened with famine owing to the drought in the Horn of Africa, and the next would be securing the country.

However, for Somalia, the two challenges are so intertwined that it could prove impossible to address one first. The situation is further complicated by a cholera outbreak in four regions of the country.

The United Nations is now calling for urgent aid the country to avert a catastrophe worse than the famine that claimed 260,000 in 2011.

Mr Guterres, who chose Somalia for his first field trip since he took office in January, said the situation in the country was both tragic and regrettable.

Massive support

“The combination of drought, conflict and disease outbreak calls for massive support,” Mr Guterres told journalists. He said Somalia urgently needs at least $825 million between March and June to deal with the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

According to the UN, the number of people in need of food has increased to 6.2 million — a half of the population — up from six months ago. In the worst drought-affected areas, poor rainfall and lack of water has wiped out crops and killed livestock, while communities are being forced to sell their assets, and beg for food and money to survive.

About 200,000 people have moved to makeshift camps of internally displaced people.

In Baidoa town, Bay region, a new settlement has formed in the past two weeks. About 700 people, some from as far as 90km away, have made their way to the town in search of food and security.

Udugow Mohamed Noor, 56, said she walked for six days with her elderly mother and six children.

“We came here because the food was not reaching us in the village,” she said.