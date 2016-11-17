Tanzania police arrest women, children at 'terrorist training camp'

News

Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Simon Sirro. PHOTO | MWANANCHI

Terrorism in Tanzania is taking a new turn with children becoming a key target for recruitment and indoctrination.

On Thursday, the Dar es Salaam Special Zone police arrested four women and four children after they were discovered hiding in a house alleged to be a training ground for acts of terror.

According to the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Simon Sirro, the eight were found at a house belonging to a man known as Suleiman at Kilongoni-Vikindu area about 30km from the capital.

Mr Sirro said Shabani Maleck, the father of one of the children arrested had reported of the disappearance of his child since last June. Four others are still missing.

After interrogating the suspects, Mr Sirro said the police learnt that the eight were taught judo, karate, kungfu and the use of weapons and firearms.

The suspects further disclosed that they were attending Madrasa class neighbouring the ’camp’ where they received training on the use of guns and fighting techniques.

Tanzania security forces are on high alert following increased children recruitment in to criminal and terrorism groups.

“We will find them and let law take its course,” said Commander Sirro.