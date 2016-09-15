South Sudan paper shut down over graft report

News

A South Sudan resident reads a copy of the Nation Mirror, April 27, 2016. Juba government shut down the country’s main English-language daily, which headlined news on a war profiteering report on September 14. FILE PHOTO | AFP

The South Sudan government has shut down the country’s main English-language daily, which headlined news on a war profiteering report commissioned by actor George Clooney, the paper’s editor told AFP Wednesday.

Nation Mirror editor Simon Aurelious said officials from the National Security Service gave no clear reason for the closure, simply saying “the paper is indulging in activities incompatible with its status”.

“We were called today to the office of the National Security and after reaching there they showed us an order. The order is instructing us to close down,” Mr Aurelious said.

The paper’s headlines Wednesday and Tuesday focused on a report released in Washington this week about the alleged implication of President Salva Kiir, rebel chief Riek Machar and the country’s army chiefs in corruption during the nation’s three-year civil war.

The report by watchdog group The Sentry said leaders of the world’s newest country had profited from a conflict that has driven a quarter of a million people from their homes and left tens of thousands dead.

One of the Nation Mirror headlines read “Kiir, Machar and top Generals implicated in Sentry Report” while another said “Machar’s source of weapons uncovered.”

The government has denied the report as “completely rubbish”.

Mr Aurelious said security authorities two weeks ago summoned him and demanded the paper’s management produce the author of a critical piece on the government.

But the Nation Mirror refused to give the writer’s name.

“They told us that if this is the case we are going to notify you” to close down, he said.

Security agents

In February last year the paper was shut down by government security agents for nine months after publishing details on the activities of rebels affiliated to Dr Machar.