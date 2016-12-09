South Korea Parliament impeaches President Park Geun-Hye

News

South Korea's President Park Geun-Hye. She has been impeached by the country's Parliament. PHOTO | AFP

The impeachment Motion had accused Park of constitutional and criminal violations ranging from a failure to protect people's lives to bribery and abuse of power.

After just under four years in power, she now faces the prospect of going down in history as the first democratically elected South Korean president to be kicked out of office.

The result marked a startling fall from grace for a politician who had run for the Blue House as an incorruptible candidate, declaring herself beholden to nobody and "married to the nation".

The anonymous paper ballot was conducted against the background din of hundreds of slogan-chanting protesters outside the assembly building, screaming "Impeach Park."

South Korean lawmakers have passed an impeachment motion against President Park Geun-Hye, stripping away her sweeping executive powers over a corruption scandal that paralysed her administration and triggered massive street protests.

The National Assembly ballot transfers Park's authority to the prime minister, pending a decision by the Constitutional Court on whether to ratify the decision and permanently remove the president from office.

A ruling could take up to six months, during which time Park will remain in the presidential Blue House while the country faces an extended period of political uncertainty and policy paralysis.

The Motion was adopted by 234 votes to 56, easily securing the required two-thirds majority in the 300-seat chamber.

"I declare that the Bill to impeach President Park Geun-Hye has just been approved," announced Speaker Chung Se-Kyun.

"Whether you support or oppose it, all lawmakers and South Korean people who are watching this grave situation unfold must feel so miserable and heavy at heart," he added.

"I deeply wish that such tragedy in our constitutional history will not be repeated ever again."

Impeach park

Massive protests

Supported by all 171 opposition and independent lawmakers, its adoption was made possible by an anti-Park faction within the president's Saenuri party.