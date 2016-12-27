Somalia swears in new MPs in Mogadishu

News

Newly elected Somali MPs are sworn in at General Kahiye Police Academy in Mogadishu on December 27, 2016. PHOTO | ABDULKADIR KHALIF

Somalia on Tuesday swore in new lawmakers after weeks of voting in a complex political process seen as its most democratic election in nearly five decades, despite significant flaws.

The new parliament was inaugurated under tight security in Mogadishu two months after voting began. Lawmakers are expected to elect a president by secret ballot, however it was unclear when that would take place.

The vote for president has been put off several times as a result of delays in the election of lawmakers due to clan disputes, accusations of fraud, and organisational challenges.

The 282 legislators sworn in comprised 242 members of the Lower House and 41 members of the Upper House (also known as senators).

The ceremony took place at the General Kahiye Police Academy in the capital.

First time in 47 years

The Chief Judge of the Somalia’s Supreme Court, Justice Ibrahim Idle Sulaymanm, presided over the ceremony.

Justice Sulaymanm called out the legislators in batches of 30 to line up in front of a table on which copies of the Holy Quran were placed.

Parliament Speaker Mohamed Osman Jawari opened the session, stating that for the first time in 47 years, MPs elected by the college system were assuming the legislative responsibilities of the nation.

As soon as the ceremony was completed, each House held its first session to choose the eldest person to become its interim chairperson until a speaker and two deputies are elected.

Mr Osman Elmi Boqorre was elected to lead the Lower House, while Mr Mohamed Hussein Raghe will take charge of the Upper House.

Election model

According to the Somalia new election model, the process saw clan elders pick 14,025 special delegates to vote for 275 members of the Lower House.

The country also saw the introduction of an 54-member Upper House and a quota reserving 30 per cent of seats for women.