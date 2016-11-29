Facing many hurdles, Somalia presidential election postponed again

News

Omar Mohamed Abdulle, the chairperson of the Federal Indirect Electoral Implementation Team (FIEIT), which is managing the Somalia elections. PHOTO | FRED OLUOCH

The Somalia presidential election that had been rescheduled to November 30 has been postponed yet again to December.

The election of the 275 members of the Lower House which is yet to be completed, logistical problems, insecurity in some areas and clan disagreements are said to have led to another delay.

The Federal Indirect Electoral Implementation Team (FIEIT) led by Omar Mohamed Abdulle, which is managing the elections, has not, however, indicated when the presidential poll will be held only saying: “The exact dates are not known”.

The elections for the Lower House in the capital Mogadishu failed to kick off on November 22, despite two polling stations in Gen Kahiye Police Academy and the Police Transport Headquarters having been set up.

Residents of Mogadishu are going about their business without the traditional street campaigns. The only evidence that the country is undergoing elections are the many billboards of candidates placed on virtually every lamppost in Mogadishu streets.

However, elections have been going on in the five other states of Puntland, Jubbaland, Southwest, Galmudug and Hirshabelle, albeit in a very slow manner. Some have been marred by logistical delays and disputes.

Violence broke out between aspirants over clan differences in the newly created Hirshabelle State, forcing the polls to be postponed by five days. The United Nations Special Envoy for Somalia Michael Keating and the African Union Special Envoy, Francisco Madeira had to mediate for the elections to resume.

Two-thirds threshold

The EastAfrican established that the international community led by the UN — which is financing and managing the polls — is pushing for the presidential elections to be held by the second week of December, with the expectation that Somalia will go into the new year with a newly-elected parliament and president.

According to the new election model, the 275 MPs and 54 senators elected in Mogadishu and the five states of Puntland, Jubbaland, Southwest, Galmudug and Hirshabelle, were supposed to elect the president on November 30. The exercise was supposed to be completed by November 10.

However, by the time we went to press, only 178 MPs and 43 senators had been elected.

Mr Abdulle said FIEIT could be forced to use the provision that allows the presidential elections to go on once two-thirds of the MPs (184) have been elected.

But candidates seeking to unseat President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud raised concerns that the outgoing government was interfering with the mandate of the FIEIT by manipulating the process and hyping clan politics.

Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle, an independent candidate among the 16 that have declared interests so far said on November 22 that although the electoral body had not declared its inability to stick to the deadline, it was clear that the presidential elections would not be held on November 30.