Somalia hosts Igad summit for first time in 30 years

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta is welcomed by Somali dancers at the Adan Abdulle International Airport in Mogadishu ahead of IGAD Summit on September 13, 2016. PHOTO | ABDULKADIR KHALIF

Regional leaders are meeting in Mogadishu for an extraordinary Igad summit to discuss the security situation in Somalia ahead of the election and the South Sudan crisis.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad) summit is being held in Somalia for the first time in three decades since the regional bloc was formed in 1986.

The summit is being attended by heads of state and governments from Uganda, Kenya, Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Djibouti.

From left: Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni and Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud at a past meeting. The leaders are all in Somalia for a Special Summit. FILE PHOTO | AFP

Host President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud described the occasion as a great moment for Somalia.

“Hosting such a high profile summit is a clear indication of recognition from the region and the international community of the progress the country has been making towards building a new Somalia, after more than two decades of anarchy,” he said. The country fell into civil war in 1991 after President Siad Barre was toppled.

Somalia will hold its general election from September 24 to October 30.

In Mogadishu, security was enhanced and main roads were closed to ensure the safety for the dignitaries and to curtail any movements by the Al Shabaab that may threaten the summit.

Al Shabaab has often used car bombs to launch attacks in Mogadishu, which are then followed by gunmen storming into a building.