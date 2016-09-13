News
Somalia hosts Igad summit for first time in 30 years
Posted Tuesday, September 13 2016 at 16:49
Regional leaders are meeting in Mogadishu for an extraordinary Igad summit to discuss the security situation in Somalia ahead of the election and the South Sudan crisis.
The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad) summit is being held in Somalia for the first time in three decades since the regional bloc was formed in 1986.
The summit is being attended by heads of state and governments from Uganda, Kenya, Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Djibouti.
Host President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud described the occasion as a great moment for Somalia.
“Hosting such a high profile summit is a clear indication of recognition from the region and the international community of the progress the country has been making towards building a new Somalia, after more than two decades of anarchy,” he said. The country fell into civil war in 1991 after President Siad Barre was toppled.
Somalia will hold its general election from September 24 to October 30.
In Mogadishu, security was enhanced and main roads were closed to ensure the safety for the dignitaries and to curtail any movements by the Al Shabaab that may threaten the summit.
Al Shabaab has often used car bombs to launch attacks in Mogadishu, which are then followed by gunmen storming into a building.
On South Sudan, the leaders will likely try to push the Juba government to accept the deployment of the regional protection force.