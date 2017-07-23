Rival militia clash in central Somalia, leaving 20 dead

By ABDULKADIR KHALIF

At least 20 people are reported to have been killed in a two-day fierce gun-battle between Galmudug forces and Ahlu Sunna wal-Jamea, a Sufi militia, in central Somalia.

More than 40 others are said to have been injured as the two sides fight for control of Herale town in the Galgadud region.

Local media reported relative calm in the area on Saturday after President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo called for immediate ceasefire Friday.

“An ugly war has taken place at Herale over the last several days,” said President Farmajo.

“It is intolerable and must be stopped immediately,” he added.

Tensions, however, remain high as the two sides are said to have been sending fighters into Herale.