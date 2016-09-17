Proposed Bill on age limits raises red flag in Uganda

News

President Yoweri Museveni (left) and House Speaker Rebecca Kadaga and her deputy Jacob Oulanya. On September 14, 2016 parliament rejected a proposal to bring a Bill that was seen by critics as a precursor to the removal of the 75 years age limit for presidential candidates. PHOTO | FILE

On September 14, a day before Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni marked his 72nd birthday, parliament rejected a proposal to bring a Bill that was seen by critics as a precursor to the removal of the 75 years age limit for presidential candidates.

Nakifuuma Member of Parliament Robert Kafeero Sekitoleko had sought Parliament’s permission to table a Bill that would result in the amendment of constitutional mandatory retirement ages for judicial officers and electoral commissioners.

House Speaker Rebecca Kadaga rejected the proposal and ordered that government brings a comprehensive proposal to amend the Constitution.

“I have listened to the arguments and I’ve not seen the urgency. If we allow this proposal, the danger will be that I will not have reason not to allow motions on other issues. I defer this proposal indefinitely,” said Ms Kadaga.

And although the MP’s proposal did not mention Article 102(b) on the presidency, its presentation to the House had aroused suspicion from President Museveni’s critics.

At least 24 women activists were arrested and briefly detained on Tuesday after they attempted to stage a demonstration near parliament against the Bill. They argued it was a trick to clear the way for a constitutional change to allow President Museveni to seek re-election in 2021, at the age of 77.

“We reject the proposal to remove term limits of those appointed to serve on the Electoral Commission because citizens through the Citizen Compact on Free and Fair Elections made clear proposals for substantive electoral reforms,” said the activists in a statement following their failed demonstration.

The statement added, “We reject piecemeal reforms, especially given that the current Election Commission has twice been found, by our courts, to have grossly mismanaged elections. We cannot afford to have it continue to manage the electoral process in its current form.”

Both in Parliament and among political and civil society activists, the shadow of President Museveni’s remaining hurdle to continued stay in power hang over the Bill.

Sceptical MP

“We have not handled any Bill since we started work in this 10th Parliament and the first thing we have is this man presenting such a Bill? Why does he want to blackmail us?” questioned a sceptical MP of the ruling NRM but opposed to the Bill.

Allegations that Mr Kafeero was behind a trip to eastern Uganda at which some MPs were given a bag of sugar and a million shillings in exchange for supporting the Bill last month generated immense debate.

“This matter touches a very important document in our jurisdiction, the Constitution. We would want to know the position of the Minister of Justice on the proposed Constitutional Review Commission; how government will comply with recommendations of the Supreme Court (following the electoral petition) and whether any MP can move a Private Members Bill on any area in the Constitution,” questioned Wilfred Niwagaba, the shadow Attorney General.