Parties in Rwanda seek rival against President Kagame

News

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame during the 14th National Dialogue in Kigali on December 16, 2016. PHOTO | URUGWIRO VILLAGE

Several political parties that backed the amendment of the Constitution to remove term limits and allow President Paul Kagame to run in this year’s presidential election, now say they will field presidential candidates of their own.

Eleven political parties are recognised in Rwanda and all except the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda (DGPR) backed the referendum to amend the Constitution, approved in December 2015.

Despite backing the removal of term limits, several of these pro-government parties are now saying that they will be participating in the August polls, either by fielding candidates or forming coalitions with others to run against President Kagame.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD), considered the second largest party after the ruling Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF)-Inkotanyi, says it will field its own candidate to run against President Kagame, or perhaps form a coalition.

“We have started the process with meetings to prepare for the January 29 political bureau meeting, which will also lay the ground for the June national party congress.”

“From these meetings, we will determine whether to field a candidate or form a coalition with other parties, but as a principal, PSD will field a candidate,” the party president Dr Vincent Biruta told The EastAfrican.

The party, which fronted Dr Jean Damascene Ntawukuriryayo in the 2010 election, says it is certain that it will participate in the election and it is currently mobilising resources among its members.

Dr Ntawukuriryayo, who came in second in 2010 with 5.15 per cent of the vote, is unlikely to be the candidate after losing clout in the party.

Dr Biruta said the PSD has not decided on a candidate but the national congress scheduled for June 3-4 will choose one out of the many who are likely to express interest.

Landslide victory

Political pundits predict a landslide for President Kagame, who will be going for a third term as the flagbearer of the ruling party RPF-Inkotanyi. The participation of the parties in the election however is seen as important by some.

The Liberal Party (PL) considered the third largest party, says it is set to hold a national congress to decide the way forward ahead of the August election. The party fielded Prosper Higiro in the 2010 election, who emerged third.