No Trump meeting with Republic of Congo president -official

US President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, US, on December 21, 2016. PHOTO | REUTERS

The United States President-elect Donald Trump has no meeting planned with Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso, a Trump spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Sassou's spokesman, Thierry Moungalla, earlier had said Sassou, a member of the African Union's High Level Committee on Libya, and Trump were scheduled for a US meeting on Tuesday to discuss the political turmoil in Libya and other African issues.

Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks said there had never been a meeting scheduled and would not be one before Trump takes office on January 20.

Trump has been holding a series of meetings at his home in Palm Beach, Florida, as well as Trump Tower in New York City as he prepares to assume the White House from Democratic US President Barack Obama in January.