Museveni orders Makerere University closed over strikes

News

President Yoweri Museveni. PHOTO | FILE

The lecturers have been on strike for a fortnight and were Tuesday joined by students prompting the President’s action.

President Yoweri Museveni Tuesday evening ordered the closure of Makerere University following a long running stand-off between management and lecturers over payment of $13.5million allowance arrears.

The lecturers have been on strike for a fortnight and were Tuesday joined by students prompting the President’s action.

President Museveni holds the title of University Visitor but ordered the closure in his capacity as Head of State.

In a short statement issued late evening, Mr Museveni invoked powers granted him by the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act to order the University shut.

“...close Makerere University with immediate effect until further notice, in order to guarantee safety of persons and property,” President Museveni ordered.

The President has overall supervisory powers over all public universities.

Makerere is the biggest and oldest University in Uganda with a student population of at least 40,000. About 4,000 students are drawn from foreign countries mainly neighbours in the east African region.

Last year, government agreed to double the lecturers salaries following a series of strikes.