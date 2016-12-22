Mass arrests in DR Congo's second city

News

Congolese opposition Union for the Congolese Nation (UNC) president Vital Kamerhe arrives for the talks between the opposition and government of President Joseph Kabila mediated by Congo's Roman Catholic bishops in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, December 21, 2016. PHOTO | REUTERS

Soldiers sealed part of Congo's second city and carried out mass arrests of young men on Thursday, residents said, as talks to defuse the country's explosive political crisis continued.

Protests and deadly clashes have erupted in the Democratic Republic of Congo over President Joseph Kabila's refusal to step down at the end of his mandate on December 20.

The army sealed off the Matshipisha-Gbadolite neighbourhood of Lubumbashi from 5am (0300 GMT), five residents of the city told AFP. The operation was concluded by early afternoon, said the police commander in Haut-Katanga province, Jean-Bosco Galenga.

On Wednesday the region's governor Jean-Claude Kazembe was forced to flee as stones were thrown at him when he tried to visit Matshipisha on a "peace march" aimed at demonstrating that the authorities were in control there following deadly violence on Tuesday.

"The objective of sealing off (the area) was to retrieve three weapons stolen from police during clashes on 20 and 22 December (when) two police stations were looted," said Galenga.

The weapons were all successfully located, he added.

Police said a total of 20 people were killed Tuesday in clashes in the capital Kinshasa, Lubumbashi in the southeast, and Matadi and Boma in the west.

Galenga said six of the deaths were in Matshipisha, revising down an earlier death toll. Forty-seven people were also injured in the district.

Human Rights Watch has put the total death toll at 34, increasing an earlier estimate.

Matshipisha residents said that the army sealed off the district, going house-to-house, searching and arresting young men and teenagers.

"They put them in trucks to take them off in an unknown direction," said one resident, adding that two adolescents and a young man were arrested in his area.

"I saw three trucks filled with young people," said another.

Deal by Christmas?

Several dozen people, representing families of those detained, demonstrated outside the Lubumbashi headquarters of the UN's Monusco force to protest against the "arbitrary arrests". They were cleared by Congolese police around 11:30am without incident.

Lubumbashi, the capital of Haut-Katanga, is the fiefdom of an opposition leader in exile, Moise Katumbi.