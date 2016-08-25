Olympics: Kenya’s world-class running matched by world-class graft

News

Kenya's Sports minister Dr Hassan Wario. Kenya’s runners impressed at the Rio Olympics, but to the country’s shame its officials were equally distinguished when it came to corruption. PHOTO | FILE

Kenya’s runners impressed at the Rio Olympics, but to the country’s shame its officials were equally distinguished when it came to corruption.

Six gold medals — including in both men’s and women’s marathons — six silvers and one bronze put Kenya in 15th place overall and made it the top African nation by far, yet a shameful shadow hangs over what was the best Kenyan Olympics performance ever.

Leading the controversy was the dismissal of track team manager Michael Rotich, recalled from Rio after an undercover investigation accused him of seeking a $13,000 (11,500 euros) bung to warn runners of “surprise” drugs tests.

Soon afterwards another coach, John Anzrah, was also recalled after apparently attempting to pass himself off as one of his runners and then giving a urine sample. However, some have defended Anzrah, 61, saying he only took the runner’s ID so he could get a free breakfast at the Olympic Village.

Trouble from the start

Kenya’s Olympics was in trouble before it even began. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) only cleared the country’s athletes at the last minute after parliamentarians botched the passage of a new law designed to convince world authorities that Kenya is serious about tackling the widespread doping that has seen at least 40 athletes banned since 2012.

Controversy also kicked off Kenya’s Olympics when athletes appeared at the opening ceremony in mismatched gear, despite kit sponsor Nike providing ample outfits.

Deputy president William Ruto, who was in Rio, called for criminal and parliamentary enquiries after Nike complained that much of the apparel had gone missing.

Meanwhile, Kenyan media — and social media — have been ablaze with stories of unknown hangers-on and freebie-seekers living large as part of the supposedly official delegation.

But while the liggers appeared to have no trouble reaching Rio, athletes were less fortunate. Someone forgot to book a plane ticket for javelin world champion Julius Yego — who went on to win Olympics silver — while 200m sprinter Carvin Nkanata’s accreditation was submitted late meaning he almost missed his race.

Nor did the embarrassment end with the Olympics’ closing: there has been no official homecoming with many of the athletes opting to sneak into the country to prevent officials basking in the glory of their performances.

“We don’t want people to hog publicity from our arrival when they have treated us badly,” one athlete told the Daily Nation newspaper.