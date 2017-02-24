Kenya's DP Ruto issues shoot-to-kill order against bandits

News

Families flee Kapindasim Village in Baringo County following a past attack by raiders. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto has given a shoot-to-kill order to the police against bandits who have been operating in Baringo County in the Rift Valley region.

The bandits have killed at least 10 people and forced thousands to flee due to the increasing insecurity in the area, about 217km (135 miles) northwest of the capital, Nairobi over the past few days.

Thursday, the bandits attacked a government truck ferrying relief food to the region and two weeks ago a local elected official and a would-be MP were killed when gunmen attacked a bar.

Banditry

Local leaders have asked the government to address the attacks which they say have resulted in the deaths of 10 people so far.

“Armed criminals who can dare kill a two-day-old baby can do anything and should not be spared but face the same consequences," Mr Ruto said on Friday.

"I am issuing an order to police officers and police reservists to shoot any bandit they come across.”

The area is home to two communities, the Pokot and Tugen, who have often clashed violently over pasture and water.

“I have ordered police officers to shoot anyone stealing livestock whether in possession of a firearm or not and also anyone found with an illegal firearm will be shot on sight," he said.

"We will no longer lose more people because of some few elements who do not want to reform."

Mr Ruto was attending a peace rally in Sibilo in Baringo as well as launching the national police reservists in the volatile region.

Chief shot

As Mr Ruto's meeting was ongoing, a chief was shot dead in Chekokel village, five kilometres from where the deputy president was.

Ng’orora location chief Thomas Chebor was gunned down by armed bandits while on his way to Chekokel to recover stolen livestock.