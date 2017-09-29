The proposed changes have elicited criticism from opposition National Super Alliance who say it is opposed to changing the rules of the game at halftime.

By DAILY NATION

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has defended the proposed controversial changes to electoral laws amid spirited opposition from various quarters.

At a rally in western town Busia on Friday, the President told a crowd the changes will prevent future mistakes in elections by placing criminal responsibility on electoral officials who refuse to follow regulations.

"We are seeking to ensure officials who refuse to sign forms are punished for it. What is wrong with that? We want them to go to jail for five years if they refuse to do their job. Aren't these the things our opponents complained about?"

The President argued mistakes realised in last month's elections will be cured by changing the law.

They have specifically opposed changes to enable IEBC vice chairperson to do th3 job of the chairman if the chairman is away or unable to work.