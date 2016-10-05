Kagame drops his longest serving minister in cabinet shake up

News

President Paul Kagame. PHOTO | AFP

President Paul Kagame has made changes to his cabinet, retaining most of the ministers even as reduced the number of dockets.

The Tuesday evening reshuffle also saw Ministries of East African Affairs and Trade and Industry merged.

In the changes, the president also dropped Musa Fazil Harerimana, the longest serving minister, who was in charge of Internal Security. The ministry was scrapped and its responsibilities handed to the Ministry of Justice.

Mr Harerimana was instrumental in the campaign to amend the constitution in 2011, to allow President Kagame to contest again in 2017. He had been Minister of Internal Security since March 2006, making him the longest surviving minister in President Kagame’s cabinet.

It is not clear if his sacking had anything to do with concerns over growing radicalism within the Muslim community in Rwanda, which he is a senior member. Following the decision, the Muslim community is not represented in Kagame's cabinet.

The EAC Ministry, previously headed by Amb Valentine Rugwabiza, was merged with the Trade and Industry Ministry. Francois Kanimba, the Minister of Trade and Industry, was retained as head of the expanded docket.

Rugwabiza was moved to the United Nations as Rwanda’s Permanent Representative, replacing the embattled Richard Eugene Gasana, who was recalled in August but there are reports that he did not return home and could have sought asylum.

It was not immediately clear whether Rugwabiza will also automatically become the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, in charge of Cooperation, a post which Mr Gasana held from 2012.

New dockets

Dr Diane Gashumba was named the Minister of Health replacing Dr Agnes Binagwaho, who was dropped from cabinet in July. The docket has been vacant for more than two months.

Dr Gashumba, who was the Minister of Gender and Family Promotion, was replaced by Esperance Nyirasafari at the ministry she previously occupied. Nyirasafari was until recently a Member of Parliament.

President Kagame also dropped two of his most youthful ministers, Tony Nsanganira, who was the State Minister for Agriculture and replaced by Fulgence Nsengimana and Evode Imena, who was the State Minister in charge of Mining whose docket was scrapped in the process.

Mr Nsanganira’s sacking follows concerns of Rwanda's inability to sustain agricultural gains in the last season amid reports of hunger in some parts of the country, as well as gross mismanagement of agricultural resources reported by the Auditor General in his 2014/15 report.

President Kagame also created additional state ministry dockets, one for Constitutional and Legal Affairs under the Ministry of Justice and the other for Socio-economic development in the Ministry of Local Government.