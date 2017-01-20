Gambia's Jammeh last ultimatum to quit

News

The Gambia's Yahya Jammeh. PHOTO | FILE

Gambia's Yahya Jammeh faced a "last chance saloon" deadline to step down by noon (GMT) as troops from five African nations stood by for action and key regional leaders flew in to make a final plea.

Mauritania's Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz and Guinea's Alpha Conde were due in the capital, Banjul, as troops already inside The Gambia postponed military intervention to give Jammeh, who was defeated in elections last month, a final chance to leave quietly.

The two heads of state are long-term allies of Jammeh, who has had more prickly relations with other west African leaders during the post-election crisis these last weeks.

Diplomats in Banjul confirmed to AFP that the pair were arriving, with one describing a "last chance saloon" moment before foreign troops led by Senegal remove Jammeh by force.

Jammeh has rejected President Adama Barrow's December 1 election win, despite significant pressure from regional powers and the UN, sparking a major crisis and sending tourists — vital for the tiny country's economy — fleeing.

In Conakry, minister and Conde advisor Kiridi Bangoura said Jammeh would be offered asylum in the country of his choice.

The ultimatum

Barrow, who was sworn in at The Gambia's embassy in Dakar on Thursday, remained in Senegal awaiting the outcome of the talks, with hopes of taking over the reigns of state from Jammeh as soon as his safety could be guaranteed.

He hailed a "victory of the Gambian nation" and demanded loyalty from his armed forces at his inauguration.

An imminent military operation was suspended late Thursday to allow a final diplomatic push to convince Jammeh, who has ruled the former British colony since seizing power in a 1994 coup, to leave the country.

"We have suspended operations and given him an ultimatum," said Marcel Alain de Souza, head of the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas).

"If by midday, he doesn't agree to leave The Gambia... we really will intervene militarily," he added.

Shifting loyalties