Former LRA warlord Dominic Ongwen denies war crimes at ICC

Former child soldier-turned-warlord Dominic Ongwen on the first day of trial at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, on December 6, 2016. PHOTO | AFP

Child soldier-turned-warlord Dominic Ongwen denied 70 charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity on Tuesday when he became the first member of Uganda's brutal Lord's Resistance Army to ever go on trial.

Ongwen, 41, is also the first former child soldier to be tried by the International Criminal Court in The Hague for his role in the notorious rebel group led by the elusive Joseph Kony.

"In the name of God, I deny all these charges in respect to the war in northern Uganda," Ongwen said, when he was asked to plead after all 70 charges containing a litany of horrific crimes were read out to him.

"I am not the LRA. The LRA is Joseph Kony who is the leader," he told the court.

"It was the LRA who abducted people. It was the LRA who killed them," Ongwen said, adding he was "one of the people who had crimes committed" against them.

A self-styled mystic and prophet, Kony launched a bloody rebellion against Kampala some three decades ago seeking to impose his own version of the Ten Commandments on northern Uganda.

The UN says it has slaughtered more than 100,000 people and abducted 60,000 children since it was set up in 1987.

"The LRA leadership is reviled worldwide for its brutality against Africans, but never before has an LRA commander faced trial," said Elise Keppler of Human Rights Watch.

Sadistic rituals

More than 4,000 victims are taking part in Ongwen's trial and scores of others are expected to watch the trial unfold at four viewing sites in northern Uganda.

About 150 people, mostly subsistence farmers, crammed into a room at Lukodi Primary School in northern Uganda to watch the opening day of the trial.

Squeezed onto rows of dilapidated wooden benches, villagers sat patiently waiting for the live transmission from the court to begin.

"We have been waiting almost 11 years for justice," said Vincent Oyet, secretary of the local victims' group.

Victims have recounted the LRA's sadistic initiation rites imposed on kidnapped youngsters, who were forced to bite and batter friends and family to death, or to drink their blood.