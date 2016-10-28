Ethiopia Prime minister in Juba for talks

News

Ethiopian prime minister Hailemariam Desalegn (centre). PHOTO FILE

Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn Friday arrived in the South Sudan capital Juba for talks with President Salva Kiir.

Reports said the two leaders were due to discuss the obstacles impeding the implementation of a South Sudan peace agreement.

Mr Desalegn was received by the South Sudan Vice-President, General Taban Deng Gai, at the Juba International Airport at 10am (0700 GMT).

South Sudan has been in a crisis since the July fallout between President Kiir and his vice-turned rebel Riek Machar.

The fighting that ensued marked the collapse of a 2015 peace deal to end a 20-month civil war in the young nation.