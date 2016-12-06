Crisis in public hospitals in Kenya as medics down tools

News

A half-empty ward at the Coast Provincial General Hospital on December 5, 2016 as doctors and nurses at public health institutions started a nationwide strike over pay. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI

Public hospitals in Kenya were thrown into chaos Monday after nurses and doctors made good their threats of downing tools.

The strike followed expiry of a 21-day strike notice the medics issued on November 14, demanding that the government sign and implement a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) signed three years ago.

The nurses and doctors joined thousands of other health workers including dentists and pharmacists, who boycotted the more than 2,700 public hospitals demanding that the government honour the CBA which was signed in June 2013.

By noon, about 100 mentally ill patients from Mathari Mental Hospital in Nairobi broke out from the facility and spilled onto the busy Thika Superhighway, endangering their safety.

In Wajir, northeastern Kenya, sick prisoners in the County’s referral hospital were among those stranded without services.

“We know government has money,” said the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) deputy national chairman, Joseph Ngwasi. “The nurses will strike until that document (CBA) is signed and registered in court.”

Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu was yet to respond to our queries on the strike by the time of going to press.

Mr Ngwasi was speaking in Nairobi during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between KNUN and retirement benefits scheme, Lapfund.

The about 30,000 nurses in public service represented by their trade union officials said that “the only language we will engage government in is the signing of the CBA”.

Together with the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union comprising about 5,000 members, the health workers are demanding a 300 per cent pay rise, review of their working conditions and job structures and criteria for promotions.

The CBA also addresses under-staffing in public hospitals. There is one doctor against 16,000 Kenyans contrary to the recommended 36:100,000.

The nurses said that if the county governors in their Monday meeting fail to convince the national government to give them “our deserved package”, all health facilities will remain shut.

At Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, where most Kenyans seek emergency medical care, nurses and doctors had not reported to work by 10am.

KNH management was holed up in a crisis meeting. Most wards at the Samburu County and Referral Hospital in Maralal were reportedly empty hours before the health worker’s strike kicked off on Sunday midnight. Those who could afford sought services in private facilities.