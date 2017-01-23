Burundi opposition want fairness in peace talks

News

Former Tanzanian president Benjamin Mkapa is the facilitator of the Burundi peace talks. PHOTO | SIMON P. OWAKA

Burundi's civil society and opposition have accused former Tanzania’s president Benjamin Mkapa of sidelining key stakeholders in the ongoing efforts to find a political settlement for the country.

The National Council for the Respect of the Arusha Accord (CNARED) claimed that the Mkapa-led dialogue team has not invited all the stakeholders to the next meeting, expected to take place in Arusha in the coming weeks.

In December last year, Mr Mkapa met President Nkurunziza and opposition leaders in efforts to bring them together and said opposition leaders who are wanted by Burundi’s judicial system will not be allowed in the talks.

“We have been in touch with the United Nations, the African Union, the East African Community and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni,” said Jeremy Minani, the communications officer of CNARED.

Mr Minani said the talks have involved only people loyal to President Nkurunziza.

Agathon Rwasa, Deputy Speaker of the Burundi National Assembly, one of the opposition leaders who attended the first Intra-Burundi Dialogue, called on the leaders to put national interests first.

Critics said the EAC mediated dialogue is yet to bears fruit since it began in 2015 when the political crisis erupted. However, there have been targeted assassinations with government officials and ruling party supporters being the victims.